Ministry of Agriculture takes action against illegal fishing of abalone

Oman Observer

October 23—- As part of its efforts to prevent illegal fishing, the Inspection team of the ministry of agriculture and fisheries in Dhofar Governorate seized 16 kilograms of fresh abalone, which were caught during a period of ban.
The team also seized a number of nets and other equipment that were used to catch lobsters during this period of ban.
The ministry every year imposes trawling ban on certain categories of fish to protect and encourage their breeding.
While issuing a strict warning against illegal fishing, the ministry called upon the public to abide by the regulations of protecting the aquatic wealth.

