Ministry observes Health Research Day

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Directorate General of Health Services of Muscat Governorate, Planning & Studies Department, organised on Monday the annual Health Research Day at the lecture hall of the National Bank of Oman under the patronage of Dr Darwish bin Saif al Muharbi, MoH Under-Secretary for Administrative & Financial Affairs. The event targeted the medical and paramedical staff in various health institutions in Muscat governorate. The Health Research Day aimed to promote the culture of scientific research, encourage the researchers to publish and document the results of their researches in order to improve the public health and services provided in the Sultanate.

Dr Bader al Alawi, Director of Planning & Studies at the Directorate General of Health Services of Muscat Governorate, underscored the role of research and studies in improving the health services and medicine, like any other science. Al Alawi added that the MoH Directorate General of Planning & Studies is currently completing the Health Research Priorities Book to be a guide for the researchers. The event presented six researches from various health institutions affiliated to the DGHS-MG, the researches proposals, as well as discussed the researches priorities in Muscat Governorate in different medical fields. The MoH Under-Secretary honoured the researchers and the sponsors of the event.