Ministry keeps tabs on fake certificates

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) said it was closely following reports on social media about local companies employing people with certificates obtained from fake universities.
The ministry said in a statement that it had always been taking suitable action whenever it received complaints vis-a-vis fake academic certificates.
The Director of Certificate Attestation and Equivalency at the Ministry of Higher Education, said: “The decision taken by GCC countries in December 2012 lays down rules for verifying the authenticity of academic certificates of those applying for jobs in the member countries.”
The official said the ministry has also approved a special regulation on the attestation of non-Omani higher education institutions and the equivalency of certificates issued by these institutions.
As per regulation, any certificate issued by a foreign university should by attested and approved by the Ministry of Higher Education. Otherwise, it will not be treated as a valid document.

