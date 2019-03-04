Ministry clarifies on meat products sold in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (MOAF) has clarified on reports in the media that some of the meat products imported to Oman are not slaughtered according to Islamic law (halal).

The ministry said it is committed to a set of regulations, procedures and conditions to ensure that products are Halal compliant and safe for consumption, in coordination with the competent authorities both inside and outside the Sultanate.

A statement added it coordinates with the concerned departments of the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources when there is a request from any company for the import of food products. “A joint team consisting of specialists always makes a site visit to the company that seeks to import their product to Oman.”

Before granting an export permit to the markets of the Sultanate, the team had event visited the Brazilian Sadia Company.

