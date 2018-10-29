Ministry cancels licenses of 50 private training institutions

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower has announced the abolition of licences of 50 private training institutions based on article 83 of the ministerial decree no. 490/2010 of 10/10/2010.

As these establishments are not part of the special training institutions supervised by the Ministry of Manpower, it does not bear any claims or other rights, the ministry said.

The activities of such training institutions in all its forms are considered to be an offence punishable by law under Article 3 of the regulation of private training institutions.

Amal al Majini, director-general of professional standards and curriculum development, said that this declaration was a result of the monitoring of irregularities against these centres, which provided for the regulation of private training institutions under the articles 9,78 and 79.

The abolition of any institution is in accordance with procedures that include the field visit of their training activities, monitoring of irregularities.

The reasons for canceling the training institution vary due to the violations stipulated in the articles, including the suspension of activities for more than six months.

Article (9) authorized the institution to stop its activities for a period of three months, provided not to engage in any training activity during the period of suspension. Its activities can be suspended if the training license has expired and has not applied for renewal of the license within three months from the date of its termination.

The special training institution shall also be abolished if it is established to carry out fraud. The institution shall be cancelled if the licence to establish a private training institution has been established on the basis of incorrect information. The licence shall also be revoked at the request of the training institution.

Procedures before, during and after the cancellation of the private training institution, are to discuss the violations and call the representative of the institution.

The non-renewal of the license is one of the most prominent violations, and the company is notified directly through the system of text messages directly from the electronic system before the completion of a month and on the same day and after the completion of a month after the warning is directed to the institution after two months after the end of the license and give the institution a period of time does not exceed (30).

If the time limit has expired and the institution has not corrected its condition and the license has been renewed, and there are no compelling or compelling reasons outside the scope of the establishment, the Directorate shall take action to cancel it in accordance with the requirements of Article (78) of the regulations.

After the cancellation decision is issued, the owner shall be notified of the cancellation through the e-mail box to delete the activity from the commercial register. Work permits are also addressed to follow up the settlement of the registered employment status in the institution. The corporation is entitled to appeal against the decision of cancellation within 60 days from the date of the decision.

The number of private training institutions canceled during the period from 1-1-2016 to 31-8-201 was 94 – 32 institutes, 54 training service offices and seven centers and one training units.

Some of these institutions have been canceled due to their request to change the type of institution from center to institute or from an office to an institute and because the provisions of the regulation that do not permit the founder to have more than one license in the same activity.

Dr Amal said, “The ministry is keen to ensure that there is no training activity during the cancellation period. This is done through field visits.”