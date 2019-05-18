Ministry call to discourage begging

MUSCAT, MAY 18 – The Ministry of Social Development has called upon the general public to discourage begging by not giving alms to them. In a statement, the ministry said that begging, which tends to increase during the holy month of Ramadhan, has a negative impact on the Omani society. “It is a menace and beggars should be dissuaded from the practice”, the statement said. The basic law of the Sultanate too prohibits any type of begging as a means of livelihood. “Giving alms to beggars is an encouragement to the practice. Under Omani law, begging is an offence and can invite penalties on those who do so. Begging is an indictable offence,” said an official at the ministry.

It also clarified that Zakat (compulsory charity) and Sadaqa (optional charity) are totally different from begging which occupies no place in Islam and is forbidden in the religion. On the other hand, Zakat is the lawful right of a person who deserves it (as stipulated in the holy Quran) and it has to be delivered at the beneficiary’s door step. It is not the generosity of the giver but he is supposed to do so according to his belief. Large mosques which have special congregational prayers are easy targets of beggars for quick bucks. The Royal Oman Police too has urged all believers and others to refrain from encouraging beggars. The ROP said that wider networking against such practices is in place and people involved in begging will be booked.

Meanwhile, the ministry has requested the general public to bring any such practice to the attention of the authorities by dialing 1100. Begging found in Muscat can be reported at 99817755, 71501134, 24717500 or 24713738; Al Buraimi: 91398581, 91398580, 71501129 or 25643131; Al Batinah: 91398584, 91398583, 71501126 or 26843565; Dhofar: 92941463, 92015407, 92897300 or 23290840; Al Seeb: 91254651, 99873334, 71501109, 24981234 or 24981239.