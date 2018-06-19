Ministry at UN Public Service Forum in Morocco

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Manpower is taking part in the United Nations Public Service Forum entitled ‘Transforming Governance to Realise Sustainable Development Goals.’ The forum is organised by the Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government (DPIDG) of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), in partnership with the Ministry of Administration and Civil Service Reform of the Kingdom of Morocco in the Moroccan capital of Rabat from June 21 to 23.

As more as 190 countries and a number of ministers and senior decision-makers take part in the event.

The ministry’s participation comes to review its experience in the ‘open data and innovation’ platform it has created to make the ministry’s data available to the public for easy access and upload, decision making, improved production, facilitating labour services, cost reduction, efficiency enhancement, entrepreneurship support, developing community services, research and scientific exploration, improving the level of transparency and activating partnership between the government and the society.

The forum aims to provide participants with an opportunity to exchange ideas and opinions on how to transform governance and innovate the way governments, institutions and public administrations are organised and work to deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), discuss ways to enhance the effectiveness of governments, ensure that they do not exclude any society segment and held accountable for their actions, as committed in SDG 16. — ONA

