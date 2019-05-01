Ministry announces summer programmes for 2019

Muscat: The Ministry of Sports Affairs on Wednesday announced the launch of a variety of summer programmes for the year, which will contribute to activating the role of clubs in relation to cultural activities, social and sports provided to different segments of youth and gender.

This comes within the framework of the ministry’s continuous efforts to intensify communication and joint dialogue with youth to develop their awareness and invest their time through positive and effective participation in order to achieve development in society and activate the role of cultural and social clubs.

The most important activities that will be launched are the Summer Sports Programme, Youth Camps Programme, Youth Activities Programme for Clubs and Sports Complexes, Youth Encourage Programme and the Club Competition.

It is worth mentioning that the summer programmes focus on filling the leisure time among young people during the summer through the practice of their hobbies in various institutions and sports bodies and refining the talents of young people.

Youth activities will be a major focus as well and to develop the creative abilities of the youth and connect young people with their heritage and the popular knowledge of their civilisational history.

Attention will also be focused on women by expanding the base of activities In the technical, cultural, scientific and social fields.

During the press conference, the registration of summer programmes will be announced through the websites of each programme as well as the summer programmes through social networking sites, through which the events will be transferred continuously, in addition to registration through the directorates and departments of the ministry in all governorates of the Sultanate.

