Ministry allots 6,481 residential plots by March-end

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Housing allotted a total of 6,481 residential plots across the Sultanate till the end of March 2019, compared to 10,070 plots in the same period of 2018, which is a decrease of 35.6 per cent, according to statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah allotted 1,906 residential plots in March 2019, which is the highest among the governorates. This was followed by Muscat with 1,021 plots, Al Buraimi with 822 plots, South Al Sharqiyah with 776 plots and North Al Sharqiyah with 764 plots allotted till the end of March 2019.

The governorates of South Al Batinah, Musandam, Dhofar, Al Wusta and North Al Batinah (except Suhar) were allotted 373, 313, 158, 150 and 115 residential plots respectively. Al Dhahirah allotted 83 plots, which is the lowest among the governorates. Meanwhile, the governorates of Muscat, Dhofar, Musandam and Al Buraimi witnessed a phenomenal increase in the number of residential plots allotted till the end of March 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 whereas plot allotment in the rest of the governorates showed a marked decline during the period under review. The Ministry of Housing allotted a total of 36,733 residential plots in 2018. — ONA