Ministry, Al Azhar Al Sharif to boost cooperation

MUSCAT: Ways to strengthen cooperation in the field of religion have been explored by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs and Egypt’s Al Azhar Al Sharif. On Sunday, Shaikh Abdullah bin Mohammed al Salmi, Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs, received in the general diwan of the ministry Dr Saleh Abbas Saleh, Deputy of Al Azhar Al Sharif; Dr Nazeer Mohamed Ayad, Secretary-General of Islamic Research Complex; and Dr Abbas Abdullah Abbas Sulaiman, former deputy of Al Azhar.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Ahmed bin Saud al Siyabi, Secretary-General at the Iftaa Office, Head of the Cooperation Committee with Al Azhar, and members of the panel. Cordial conversations were exchanged and issues of common concern were discussed at the meeting in a manner that enhances cooperation in the field of religion. The meeting, which is part of the existing cooperation between the ministry and Al Azhar Al Sharif, also comes within the framework of the annual meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee.

JOINT MEETING: The joint committee between the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs and Al Azhar Al Sharif held its 17th meeting on Sunday to discuss scientific, educational and training aspects.

At the 17th meeting of the committee, the Omani side was led by Shaikh Ahmed bin Saud al Siyabi, Secretary-General at the Office of the Sultanate’s Grand Mufti, while Al Azhari team was headed by Dr Saleh Abbas Saleh, Deputy of Al Azhar Al Sharif. The committee convenes to discuss cooperation between religious institutions in the Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, and religious institutions in Egypt, represented by Al Azhar Al Sharif.

