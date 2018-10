MUSCAT: A number of their excellencies, commanders and senior retired officers on Thursday visited the sites of Al Shumookh 2 and Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (Swift Sword 3 or SS3) exercises currently being carried out by a number of military, security and civil sectors.

Upon arrival at Muaskar Al Murtafah, the dignitaries were received by Lt Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (Exercise Director), accompanied by Air Vice Marshal Matar bin Ali al Obaidani, Commander of the Royal Air Force of Oman (Exercise Chief Control) and Rear Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis al Raisi, Commander of the Royal Navy of Oman (Exercise Deputy Director).

They were then briefed on the exercises’ planning stages, events carried out and drills scheduled for the coming stages. They were also briefed on the public organisations taking part in the strategic, operational and mobilisation levels, as well as the national aims of the exercises.

At the Joint Command of the Exercise, they were briefed by Maj Gen the Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (Commander of the Joint Command) on the roles and responsibilities of the joint command.

The dignitaries paid field visits to the Command of the maritime and Air forces taking part in the exercise and the work of cells and units at these two commands.

They also visited the Media Centre of Al Shumookh 2 and SS3 and reviewed the media service provided. They visited the Early Multiple Hazards Warning Centre and were briefed on the duties of the centre according to the events of the exercise.

They also visited Royal Oman Police Force and the National Civil Defence Commission and were briefed on their roles.

Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, said that Al Shumookh 2 and SS3 military exercises come in response to the Royal Directives of His Majesty the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces who laid the foundation of modern state system with all its military, security and civil organisations and components. These components should integrate and keep pace with development.

At the end of the visit, the dignitaries expressed their satisfaction over the interaction between various military, security and civil organisations taking part in the exercises to achieve the national objectives. — ONA