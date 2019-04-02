Ministerial committee reviews GCC joint work progress

MUSCAT: The 19th meeting of the Ministerial Committee on Following up Decisions Related to the GCC Joint Work was held at the headquarters of the Consultative Authority of the GCC Supreme Council in Muscat on Tuesday. The meeting was hosted by the Sultanate, within the framework of its chairmanship of the 39th session of the Supreme Council. The meeting discussed a range of topics and adopted many decisions and recommendations. In addition, a presentation was shown on statistical indicators, prepared by the GCC Statistical Center, on the implementation of the decisions.

The meeting was chaired by Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry.

In a speech at the opening of the meeting, Sayyid Badr said that the ministerial committee, which was ordered by the Supreme Council of the GCC leaders, has an important and effective role in following up the implementation of decisions and realising visions aimed at promoting cooperation and joint action, intensifying opportunities for development and prosperity, documenting the bonds of mutual support and strengthening common bonds and good brotherhood.

Sayyid Badr thanked Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, GCC Secretary-General, and the GCC Secretariat General for the role they play and the efforts they exert to ensure the success of the work of the committee.

He also thanked the GCC Statistical Center for its efforts to assist the work of the committee and to assess the implementation of decisions on the ground, so that this reality is confirmed by facts and figures and support the prospects for creativity and positive constructive exchange among citizens of the GCC states.

The GCC Secretary-General said that the wise and sound guidance of GCC leaders and their keenness on the need to expedite the issuance of the legislative tools necessary to implement the decisions of the joint action within one year is a clear indication of their continued emphasis and their keenness to push forward the GCC joint work and its development by supporting all decisions of the Supreme Council and overcoming all difficulties in order to achieve aspirations of the GCC citizens.

He also praised the blessed efforts exerted by the ministerial committee since its establishment in order to strengthen the directives of the Supreme Council. He pointed out that a number of legislative tools have been issued by the member states to support these decisions and only some decisions remained. He hoped that the competent authorities in the GCC states would complete the required procedures. — ONA

