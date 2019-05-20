Minister visits rain-hit areas, inspects affected roads

MUSCAT, MAY 20 – Government machineries have been mobilised on Monday to mend the damages caused by the rains in all the governorates of Oman. The governorates of North and South Al Sharqiyah are the worst hit by rains resulting from low pressure system that is expected to end on Wednesday. The Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources began the process of clearing the mud and debris in the aftermath of the rains. For the last couple of days, the rains have caused large-scale damages to infrastructure along with roads, property, vehicles and machinery used for executing a number of government and private projects.

The Minister of Transport and Communication, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, on Monday inspected areas affected by heavy rains and floods and took stock of rehabilitation and repair efforts. He visited some of the locations of the Sharqiyah Expressway to inspect the efficiency of the road drainage under severe weather conditions, according to the Ministry of Transport and Communication. The minister also inspected the damages caused to the street leading to Wadi Bani Khalid, especially the village of Al Aqaba. He also met with a number of citizens and listened to their views on the affected roads.

He visited the North and South Al Sharqiyah with the under secretary of Transport and other officials from the ministry to review the ongoing efforts for the immediate restoration of affected roads. In a statement, the Muscat Municipality said that efforts are being made on war-footing to deal with unstable weather conditions that caused inconvenience to the general public. “The General Directorate of the Municipality has already placed men and machineries for the disposal of waste, cleaning of roads from mud and debris” the statement said.