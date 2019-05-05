Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs receives UK official

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs received in his office at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj on Sunday Gen Sir Nicholas Carter, Chief of General Staff (CGS) of the British Army, within the framework of his visit to the Sultanate.

The meeting reviewed fields of the existing military cooperation between the Sultanate and the UK and means of enhancing them.

The meeting was attended by Lt. Gen Ahmed bin Harith al Nabhani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF), Hamish Cowell, UK ambassador to the Sultanate and the British Military Attaché. –ONA