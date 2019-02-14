Local Oman 

Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs receives Commander of US Central Command

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Saud bin Harib al Busaidi, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs received in his office at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj on Thursday Gen Joseph L Votel, Commander of the United States (US) Central Command and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting the Sultanate.

The meeting reviewed fields of the exiting military cooperation between the Sultanate and US, as well as means of enhancing them to serve interests of the two friendly countries.

The meeting also discussed several matters of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) and the US ambassador to the Sultanate. –ONA

 

