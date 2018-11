Muscat: Shaikh Mohammed bin Said al Kalbani, Minister of Social Development, received Mohammed al Hajri who sailed from Doha to Muscat in three days braving his disability and high seas. The visit of the Qatari ship coincides with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 48th National Day. The meeting touched on the importance of integrating persons with disabilities to the mainstream and overcoming different difficulties in their path to achieve their goals.

