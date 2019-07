Muscat: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, approved the results of the general education diploma (GED) second semester, first sitting, examinations for the academic year 2018-2019 on Tuesday.

The results will be available at 4pm on Thursday through SMS via Omantel and Ooredoo or by sending a message containing the index number to 90200. The results will be available later on Oman Portal.