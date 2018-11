MUSCAT: Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, on Thursday held a meeting with governors and walis. The meeting was attended by the under-secretary of the Ministry of Interior and the two advisers.

Sayyid Hamoud welcomed the governors and walis and thanked them for their good and appreciated efforts that serve the homeland and the citizens.

He stressed the importance of the role of the offices of governors and walis and the readiness during the upcoming period, which will witness the elections of members for the Majlis Ash’shura 9th term.

He urged the governors and walis to continue their roles in the society by intensifying their communication with different sectors to achieve further development and progress.

The Minister of Interior concluded the meeting by praying to Allah the Almighty to bestow good health, well-being and a long life on His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, grant all success to serve this dear country under the wise leadership of His Majesty, and protect Oman against all harms. — ONA

Related