Minister holds talks with pesticide supply companies

MUSCAT: Dr Hamad bin Said al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, met at the ministry on Thursday with the pesticides supplier companies, in the presence of some concerned authorities from Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), the Royal Court Affairs (RCA) and members of the pesticides registration committee.
The meeting discussed procedures for the import and registration of pesticides according to the Pesticide Law and its regulations and the challenges facing the import of pesticides.
In addition, solutions have been put forward to facilitate the procedures to achieve the ultimate objective of regulating the import, handling and production of pesticides in the Sultanate, which will also contribute to ensuring the safe use of these pesticides and the provision of safe agricultural products free from pesticide residues. — ONA

