Minister holds meetings with principals, head teachers

MUSCAT: Dr Madeeha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education, held meetings with principals and head teachers of schools from the directorate-generals of education in the governorates.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Education’s General Diwan and was attended by advisers and director-generals of education.

The meeting is aimed at listening to the points of view of the administrators and educationalists as well as reviewing the developments taking place in the educational field.

Al Shaibaniyah expressed her satisfaction over the role played by the schools’ administrations and teaching staffs to serve the educational process. She pointed out to the importance of attention to the students in grades 10-12 particularly in the aspects related to the selection of subjects which they will study in the future.

