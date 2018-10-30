Minister hails Royal Decree on transport treaty

Muscat: Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Salim al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, said the Royal Decree No 27/2018 approving the Sultanate’s joining the Customs Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention) will help in achieving the aims of the national logistics strategy by facilitating trade, attracting investments and enhancing the efficiency of transport services. In a statement on Tuesday, the minister said TIR is expected to enhance the transit traffic and contribute to the growth of the national economy through the direct trade routes to markets in India and Africa. It will also provide Omani businessmen access to international trade centres. Umberto De Pretto, Secretary-General of the International Road Transport Union, said, “We totally agree with Oman that the development of international transport services and standardising the custom procedures to be in line with international practices will contribute to the development of regional trade and sustainability of the economic growth. — ONA

