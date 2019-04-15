Mining sector to contribute RO 300m to GDP by 2030

MUSCAT: The mining sector is set to contribute RO 300 million to GDP by 2030, and the Public Authority for Mining’s (PAM) mission is to optimise the utilisation of mineral resources in accordance with best international practices and to activate community partnership to achieve economic diversification and sustainable development.

This was revealed at the three-day Oman Mining Expo (Conference and Exhibition) 2019, which was opened on Monday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, under the title ‘Mining is Optimal Investment and Social Responsibility.’ It is organised by PAM and Oman Expo, and is attended by 60 local and international companies from 14 countries operating in

the field of mining.

The conference aims at presenting investment opportunities in the mining sector, and the importance of utilising them optimally to achieve effective contribution in diversifying sources of national income, enhancing the role of research, industries and innovation in the sector. Speaking on the occasion, Hilal bin Mohammed al Busaidy, CEO of PAM, emphasised the government’s interest to make this sector one of the reliable ones in the economic diversification of the Sultanate.

He said that PAM through the conference seeks to introduce investment opportunities, enhance the role of research, industries and innovation in the sector, promote sustainable development and social responsibility and the building qualified manpower in the sector.

On this occasion PAM website and rebranding were also launched.

