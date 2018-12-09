Minara Sports Icons Awards presented

MUSCAT, DEC 9 – Former Oman football player Imad al Hosni, goalkeeping hero Ali al Habsi and track sensation Barakat Mubarak al Harthi were among the star-cast of awardees in the Minara Sports Icons Awards 2018 during the weekend.

Chief guest of the awards gala was Sayyid Suleiman al Busaidi, Deputy Secretary General of Council of Ministers. Munu Mahawar, Indian Ambassador to the Sultanate, was also present.

Dr Hammad bin Hamed al Ghafri, Adviser at the Ministry of Civil Services, was presented the Life-time Achievement Award for his contribution to Oman sports, during the awards night at the open-air Qurum Amphitheatre on Friday.

Young Omani driver Al Faisal al Zubair and former motor racing star Hamed Said al Wahaibi were honoured in the motor sports section.

Star tennis player Fatma al Nabhani and her brother Khalid al Nabhani won the awards in tennis.

Apart from Barakat, former athlete Jihad Abdullah al Shaikh was also feted on the occasion.

In cricket, national team’s Omani player Sufyan Mehmood claimed the award. Oman Cricket Secretary Madhursinh Jesrani was honoured for the development of cricket at the foundation level.

Among the sports journalists, Nasser Hamed Darwish al Mahmooli (Arabic) and Ashok Purohit (English) were also honoured.

The event was conceptualised and directed by Dr Sanjay Dalal on behalf of Talent Hunters Oman.

“It was a great gathering of people who came to support the sports icons of the Sultanate and the talented personalities who gave some top-quality entertainment shows,” Dr Sanjay said.

ENTERTAINMENT SHOW

A series of entertainment shows were the highlight of the night. Oman football theme song led by Munther Hassan along with Shabib al Balushi, Mohammed al Balushi and Zuhair al Balushi captivated the audience. Football freestyle jugglers Mohammed Nasser al Naufli and Ameer Mohammed al Balushi thrilled the good crowd with their juggling skills.

The crowd were mesmerized by the dance presentation by the Ballet and Folklore Centre choreographed by Alena. The performers included Sophia Merenych, Kiana Ebrahimi, Razan Ayman together with Maria Merenych, Aleksandra Kuziutina, Ameena Mansoor Khan, Jannat al Bakri and Maya Mustafa as ‘wings’.

Celebrated Omani oud player Salim Maqrashi was the next with his charming music.

Parkour Freaks Saeid al Farsi, Maher al Mashari and Ahmed al Yahyaee entertained the crowd with their show and Marion had the audience spell-bound with her fusion of contemporary dances.

Popular Hindi song on cricket ‘Baar baar Haan’ from film ‘Lagaan’ , Fifa World Cup (South Africa) theme song ‘Waka, waka’ and Oscar-winning song ‘Jai Ho’ presented a memorable night for music lovers as well.

Sateja was the backstage co-ordinator, while Haider Naqvi was the technical coordinator. Sunil and Humera were the hosts of the awards show.