Millions defy bombs to vote in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanis turned out in droves to vote in the country’s hotly-contested general elections, defying an IS bombing that killed 31 people. People were seen standing in long queues at polling sites in major cities when voting ended at 6 pm. The electoral authorities announced they could still cast their ballot after the deadline. There was no official word on turnout but unofficial estimates said large numbers participated in the democratic exercise in a country that was ruled by the military for decades. The election remained a knife-edge contest between the parties of former jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and ex-sports star Imran Khan.

