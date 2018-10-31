Military exercises for security, prosperity of tourism

Perhaps, the most important thing tourists look for when they plan a visit to any country in the world is the security levels. They look at the ranking of these countries, including the international indicators of safety and security.

They take their decisions based on these details. When foreign travel companies plan to send groups of tourists to any destination, they consider all these factors.

This is what the Sultanate has been keen on since the beginning of the blessed Renaissance to provide security to its citizens, residents and visitors. It has been successful in doing so under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos — may God protect him.

He has been personally taking care of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, the Royal Oman Police and other security agencies so they are professionally trained.

He has ensured they are equipped with the latest military technology and warfare systems to remain prepared for combat round the clock.

Al Shumookh 1 and Al Shumookh 2 military exercises as well as the first, second and third Swift Sword exercises were nothing but an effort to improve and finetune the skills and efficiency of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, other security agencies as well as civil institutions.

These exercises were held in an attempt to increase the level of their preparedness to defend peace, security and stability of the homeland and those living here.

This is the contribution of these organisations that have ensured peace and security in our country.

Tourism sector is one of the biggest beneficiaries of peace and security efforts. Security breach can be a serious setback for tourism activity in any country.

We should not forget the September 11, 2001, attack in New York, which destroyed tourism in that city for years.

Security and tourism are closely linked.

Recently, several military exercises were conducted in the Sultanate, which saw participation from more than 70,000 personnel of the Sultan’s Armed Forces, other security agencies of the country, besides 5,500 personnel from the British Armed Forces.

Joint military and security exercises, perhaps the biggest in the entire region, were conducted. It highlights Oman’s willingness for the “sustained readiness” of Sultan’s Armed Forces and other security agencies for providing security and stability to all those living in the country.

To state that it is peace and security in the country which is attracting tourists from other parts of the world will not be an exaggeration.

When we ask tourists why choose Oman as their destination, their response, among other things, include peace and security in the country as an essential component that attracts them.

During their visit to the tourist destinations in all governorates and wilayats of the country, including visits to castles, forts, mountains, wadis and plains, security has remained their “close companion”.

Oman is ranked among top countries of the world in the international classifications of peace and security. It is one of the safest countries in the world.

We hope the military and security exercises that saw participation from various sectors as well as their apparatus will prove to be successful and the country will benefit from these efforts. Tourism sector, and in turn, the economy will remain the top beneficiary of peace and security in the country.

