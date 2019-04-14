Migratory birds vital for Dhofar’s biodiversity

Dhofar: The Directorate of Environment in Dhofar stressed on the importance of safety of migratory birds and their role in maintaining balance in the ecosystem.

In a presentation on migratory birds on Sunday, an employee of the Ministry of Environment explained the regular and seasonal movement of birds on north and south flyway, a phenomenon which happens between the breeding and wintering grounds.

Explaining about the interesting aspects that the migratory birds have, he said, “the birds do not migrate randomly but follow a system using celestial clues of stars and planets as they seem to be good in using earth’s magnetic field.”

A photo exhibition of birds in Dhofar was also organised in the directorate’s multipurpose hall in which a total of 25 photos, all taken by the employees of the Ministry of Environment, were showcased. The top three winners were honoured on the occasion.

Dr Ahmed Abdullah Mahroos al Saiari, Director General of Environment and Climate Affairs Dhofar Governorate, called the event an effort to raise awareness about the birds, both local and migratory, and exhorted the directorate employees to interact with the local community to convince them about their important role in protecting the rich biodiversity of the governorate.

“Birds play an important role in maintaining the ecosystem and a rich biodiversity for which the Dhofar Governorate is proud of. The movement of migratory birds make Dhofar an interesting location for bird watching and we have noticed that a large number of tourists come here only for bird watching,” said Dr Ahmed al Saiari.

He praised the efforts of the photographers who came with great clicks of the birds and said all the photos on display were good but the technical committee recommended special mention for three top pictures taken by Abdulrahman al Shanfari, Ali al Sahri and Ahmed al Mashani. They were accorded citations and prizes for their work.

“We used this occasion to honour the directorate employees who completed successful 20 years and some retired employees for their valuable contribution to the department,” he said and added that sustainability and engagement with community were important aspects of ensuring conservation of environment.