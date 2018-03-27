MIFF celebrates power of women today

Staff Reporter –

Muscat, March 27 –

The 10th Muscat International Film Festival (MIFF) will celebrate the power of women by hosting a high-profile, exclusively women-centric day, ‘Wow Woman Day’, at the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) auditorium on Wednesday afternoon.

One of the highlights of the day will be the special screening of Girl Rising, a revolutionary documentary film that follows the life stories of nine girls from the developing world. They struggle every day for freedom, education and a voice in their home countries of Cambodia, Haiti, Nepal, Ethiopia, India, Peru, Sierra Leone and Afghanistan.

Amita Vyas, producer of Girl Rising India and professor at George Washington University, will also be present. She will speak about the need for girls’ education and empowerment.

The other highlight will be the presence of Mira Nair, an accomplished film director, writer andd producer, who has made award-winning movies like Salaam Bombay!, Mississipi Masala, Monsoon Wedding, Namesake and a host of other films and documentaries.

Nair is the chief guest on the day.

The guests of honour on the day are Amita Vyas, Prof Yusra Mouzughi, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (academic affairs) Muscat University, and renowned Omani actress Fakhriya Khamis. Nair’s film, Queen of Katwe will be screened at VOX Cinema (March 28, Screen No 1 at VOX Shatti from 7 pm onwards). The film depicts the life and struggle of 10-year-old Phiona Mutesi, an Ugandan girl living in a slum in Katwe. She learns to play chess and becomes a women candidate master after her victories at the World Chess Olympiads.

