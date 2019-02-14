Middle East MoH conference begins today

MUSCAT: Deliberations of the 3rd Middle East Conference for Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) will begin today at the Grand Millennium Hotel Muscat under the patronage of Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Health for Health Affairs.

The two-day conference, which is hosted by the Sultanate, is organised by the Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by the Royal Hospital in cooperation with the Oman Medical Association, Oman Society of Anesthesia and Critical Care, Oman Surgical Society, Oman Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Oman Orthopedic Society along with the Sultan Qaboos University Hospital, Armed Forces Hospital and Oman Medical Specialty Board.

Around 400 doctors, nurses, technicians, pharmacists and medical staff from various health institutions in the Sultanate and abroad will attend the conference.

In addition, experts from various specialisations from Arab countries, Europe, Iran, USA and Turkey will lecture during the conference.

The inauguration ceremony will include the launch of Enhanced Recovery Protocol after Caesarean Section in Oman, as well as an exhibition for a number of international companies specialised in surgery, anesthesia, physiotherapy, nutrition and others. The conference aims at introducing the ERAS concept within the health system in Oman, discussing the implementation of the guidelines of enhanced recovery after surgery in all surgery specialisations, as well as familiarising the participants with the latest development on the enhanced recovery after surgery and enhancing their knowledge and experiences. — ONA

Related