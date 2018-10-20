Microsoft unveils pink Surface Laptop 2 exclusively for China

Microsoft has created a pink Surface Laptop 2 that will only be sold in China. Surface chief Panos Panay unveiled the new Blush colour in Beijing last week, noting that the finish was developed exclusively for China. The new colour variant follows Microsoft’s original Surface Laptop 2 announcement earlier this month, with a new black finish available worldwide.

The Surface Laptop 2, which went on sale, includes 8th Gen Intel processors, more RAM in the base models, and is supposed to be 85 per cent faster than the original model. Microsoft has largely kept the design identical to the original Surface Laptop, and has controversially opted not to include modern USB-C ports.

It’s not clear why Microsoft is limiting its new Blush variant to China, but pink and gold coloured gadgets have become popular in the country. Apple launched rose gold iPhones in China, and CEO Tim Cook said at the time he hoped “Chinese consumers will like it.” Pre-orders of the new pink Surface Laptop 2 have already begun in China.

