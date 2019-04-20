Microsoft unveils new Xbox all-digital edition

Microsoft has unveiled its Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $249 which would be available starting on May 7. This is a new model that will be sold alongside the original Xbox One S and the more powerful Xbox One X. “A disc-free, completely digital Xbox One is no longer just a rumoured pipe dream for cord cutters and the current generation of Fortnite fanatics who’ve never had to set foot inside of a GameStop. “The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will hit retailers on May 7 for $250 (that’s $50 less than the Xbox One S) and it’s available for pre-order today,” Engadget reported.

