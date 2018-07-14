Science Tech 

Microsoft Surface Go takes on the iPad

Oman Observer

Microsoft has taken the wraps off its iPad ‘killer’ — the Surface Go. The new tablet is a smaller, cheaper alternative to its popular Surface Pro device.
Surface Go boasts a 10-inch touchscreen, nine hours of battery life, front-facing camera with facial recognition login, and USB-C port for charging and data transfers. Like previous devices in the Surface tablet range, the new device is compatible with the Surface Pen stylus to make annotations and doodles on-screen. Microsoft redesigned its detachable keyboard cover to increase the size of the glass trackpad and accommodate the keys into the tablet’s smaller form-factor.

