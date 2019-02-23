Science Tech 

Microsoft releases new free ‘Office’ app on Windows 10

Oman Observer

Replacing the currently existing “MyOffice” app on Windows 10, Microsoft is rolling out a new free pre-installed “Office” app for users without an Office 365 subscription requirement. “MyOffice” app allows users to access and use their Office 365 — Microsoft’s subscription services with programmes including Word, PowerPoint, Excel and OneNote — from one spot. The new “Office” app would facilitate quick access to common Office apps and services, finding a full list of apps and services available along with tutorials and getting documents from any application in one place, the software giant wrote in a blog-post.

