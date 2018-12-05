MICE tourism discussed

Muscat: The second edition of Oman Forum for the Experts of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), which started on Wednesday at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, reviewed the development of incentives and conferences tourism in general in the Sultanate and meetings in particular. The forum, organised by the Ministry of Tourism represented by the Oman Conference Office in cooperation with Oman Convention and Exhibition Center and ICCA aimed at promoting and marketing the tourism potentials of the Sultanate among the specialised international meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) organisations. Khalid bin Waleed al Zadjali of Ministry of Tourism said that the conference aimed at benefiting from ICCA members and raising awareness of Oman Conference Office and its efforts to promote business tourism in the Sultanate.