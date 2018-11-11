MICE most promising sector for Tourism Strategy 2040

Muscat: Khalid bin al Waleed al Zadjali, director, Oman Office for Conferences, confirmed that conferences are one of the most promising sectors in the Sultanate under the Oman Tourism Strategy 2040.

“Although the Sultanate is located in a competitive regional environment , there are many factors that help strengthen Oman’s potential in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. The most important of which is the stable political situation, security that is a must to enjoy a destination, especially this kind of tourism, state institutions and law and the infrastructure development,” he said.

He added that the new Muscat International Airport and the number of direct flights provided to various destinations by Oman Air and Salam Air are one of the key incentives to boost the MICE sector in Oman.

“The conferences and exhibitions in Oman have a promising future and what will be achieved in the coming period will be due to concerted efforts of various concerned parties.”

Zadjali confirmed that the Oman office for conference focuses on target markets, in addition to the specific countries like Gulf, Europe, Britain, France and Germany, in addition to the Indian market, which is geographically very close to the sultanate.