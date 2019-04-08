MIBF panel meets

MUSCAT: The organising committee of the Muscat International Book Fair held a meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, Chairman of the Committee in its 25th Session. The committee discussed issues including preparations for the 25th session, which will be held from February 25 to March 7, 2020. The committee reviewed the letter of the Arab Publishers Association, which praised the success of the 24th edition of the fair, and thanked the Sultanate’s government for its good organisation, variety of cultural events, for family and children’s events and for their high quality.

Related