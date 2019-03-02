Mexico frets over US plans on asylum policy

The United States is aiming to ramp up in coming weeks a programme to send Central American asylum seekers to Mexico to await US court dates, an experimental policy that Mexican officials and migrant shelters say risks overwhelming an underfunded system.

In late January, the United States began sending Central American migrants who crossed at the Tijuana-San Diego border back to Mexico to wait as their asylum requests were processed, a programme called Migrant Protection Protocols, or MPP.

Last Friday, a US official said several government agencies met last week to discuss implementing the policy in more border cities. Rights groups are simultaneously suing the US government to try to close down the programme, which plaintiffs says breaks the law and endangers refugees.

The US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the programme would likely be expanded in the next few weeks, and that one option was the El Paso-Ciudad Juarez border, which saw a surge in migrant arrivals in February. Asylum claims from Central America have been the fastest growing segment of immigration across the southern border and the policy is US President Donald Trump’s most radical effort yet to dissuade more migrants from using asylum to reach the United States.

One of the first people to be sent back was Salvadoran fruit seller Yanira Esmeralda Chavez, who waited in line in Tijuana for five weeks to ask for asylum at the US border. She said she fled her home when men threatened to kill her son unless she gave them part of her earnings and the 11-year-old boy joined their vicious street gang.

“I have nowhere to go and no money for me or for my children. I’m afraid of being in Mexico, the crime here is like back home,” Chavez said at the Madre Asunta shelter, where she is waiting with three of her children for an immigration hearing in San Diego on March 27. Critics of the existing asylum system say many immigrants end up waiting years for court dates in the United States, and that forcing them to stay in Mexico could help cut down on the number of applications.

But Chavez and others waiting in Mexico interviewed by Reuters said they would have left their homes regardless of the new policy, to protect their families. The head of Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INM), Tonatiuh Guillen, warned Mexico’s border cities would struggle to look after vulnerable asylum seekers for long periods. “If it increases there will be serious difficulties, more than anything for the shelters, because the border towns are already saturated,” Guillen said. — Reuters

Lizbeth Diaz