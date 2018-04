MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received in his office at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj on Monday Eid Mohammed al Thaqafi, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to the Sultanate.

The KSA Ambassador handed over a written message from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, KSA Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, inviting Sayyid Badr to attend the closing ceremony and its associating military shows of the Joint Exercise (Gulf Shield 1), scheduled to be held at the Eastern Region in the KSA on April 16.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the strong fraternal relations binding the two brotherly countries. They also discussed a range of issues of common concern.

— ONA

