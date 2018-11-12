Message of Islam opens in Nuremberg

NUREMBERG: As part of the Sultanate’s bid to spread and strengthen the culture of religious tolerance, mutual understanding and peaceful coexistence between nations, cultures, and peoples, Message of Islam expo was opened in Nuremberg, Germany, on Sunday. The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr Joachim Herrmann, Bavarian Minister of Interior and Integration in the presence of Lord Mayor of Nuremberg Dr Ulrich Maly; Ambassador of Oman in Berlin, Lyutha al Mughairy; the president of the German-Omani Association Bruno Kaiser; scientific advisor to the ministry of endowments and religious Affairs Mohammed Said al Maamari and Georg Popp, General Secretary of the German-Omani Association.

Dr Herrmann said that the exhibition will help in fostering religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence in Germany.

Professor Horst Kopp, director of the of The Arab House Nuremberg emphasised on the fact, that only by knowledge-based understanding tolerance and coexistence can grow within a society in a fruitful way. Lord Mayor Dr Maly expressed his hope that expo will usher in a deeper understanding of the true message of Islam.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador Al Mughairy said the exhibition aims at spreading the values of tolerance, understanding and coexistence among the peoples of the world through coordination with international organisations and religious centres interested in spreading moderate values.

Al Maamari, the general supervisor for the exhibition, said: “There is nothing better than to spread messages of goodwill among all people. It is our strong belief that peace and stability only can be realised today in any society through dialogue and understanding. And we sincerely believe that by working together, we can achieve the goals of religious acceptance and peaceful coexistence”.

The exhibition included paintings, descriptions of Islam in public life, creative sculptures and calligraphy as well as Omani antiques and historical artefacts.

The exhibition, which will run till April 2019, is accompanied by series of lectures on Oman’s heritage and religion. From February 6 to 8 , Omani calligrapher Saleh al Shukairy will conduct a workshop on Arabic calligraphy.

The Norishalle, where the expo is hosted, is a museum, exhibition hall and administrative building, and is the seat of the Natural History Museum and the City Archive of Nuremberg.

