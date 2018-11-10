Message of Islam in Prague highlights peaceful coexistence, harmony

Prague: The Message of Islam exhibition, which is organised by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in cooperation with the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs kicked off in the Czech capital last week and continues until the end of November. The exhibition portrays the Sultanate’s efforts to promote a culture of peaceful coexistence, understanding and harmony among nations, cultures and peoples, respect for human rights, emphasis on common human values and rejection of extremism, violence and hatred.

Mohammed bin Said al Maamari, Scientific Adviser at the Office of the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs and the General Supervisor of the Message of Islam exhibition, said that the exhibition is a reflection of the success of Omani diplomacy in international politics.

During the international conference held in Prague, he presented a paper titled “The Roots of Co-existence in Oman’, in which he referred to the Sultanate’s good living standards, modern Renaissance under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos based on justice, equality, cultural heritage, trade and cultural openness.

The exhibition included the paintings about the public life in Oman, fine art paintings and calligraphy, as well as displaying some of the Omani antiques and features of public life in the Sultanate past and present.

The exhibition also includes a touch screen display of paintings, exhibits and documentaries in 18 languages.

A number of books highlighting Omani contributions to knowledge, culture and science are also on display

The Message of Islam exhibition was launched by the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in 2010 and visited more than 36 countries and more than 118 cities around the world so far. The exhibition has gained growing acceptance in the global community, and is held in coordination with a number of international organisations, most notably Unesco and many religious centres interested in spreading moderate values and advocating peace and coexistence among peoples, cultures and religions. — ONA

