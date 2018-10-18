Head stories 

Message from Saudi Crown Prince

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Saud al Busaidy, Minister Responsible for Defence Affairs, received on Thursday a written message from Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), relating to the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) led by the KSA.
The message was handed over to Sayyid Al Busaidy by Eid Mohammed al Thaqafi, Saudi Ambassador to the Sultanate, when he received him in his office at Mu’askar Bait Al Falaj. During the meeting, the two sides
reviewed the strong fraternal relations binding the two brotherly countries and range of issues of common concern. — ONA

