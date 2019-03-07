Message from Kazakhstan received

MUSCAT: Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura received a written message from the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, inviting him to participate in the fourth session of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments.

This came when the Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura received in his Office on Thursday Yerzhan Mukash, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate, who handed over the invitation.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the legislative affairs, ways of developing bilateral relations and exchanging experiences in various fields between the two friendly countries.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Ali bin Nasser al Mahrouqi, Secretary General of the Majlis Ash’shura. — ONA

