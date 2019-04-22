Mercury soars to 40s in Oman

Muscat: Al Amerat, Suwaiq and Rustaq touched 41 degree Celsius on Sunday, gaining momentum for summer months. Ibri, Fahud and Samail followed closely with 40 degree Celsius. Oman is currently in the transition period between winter and summer seasons.

However, the days 24th, 25th and 26th of April 2019 are expected to see a dip of 4 to 5 degree Celsius in temperature.

The drop in temperature is expected because of the relatively cold air mass from the north of the Arabian Peninsula coming toward the northern part of Oman along with the northwesterly wind.

“The temperature on these three days will be cooler compared to the current weather condition,” said the weather forecaster at Oman Met Office. When asked about experiencing cooler weather until May the weather expert said, “It has happened before.”

Does this mean we could have longer summer? He said, “That would require further study in addition to the forecast data. But we are approaching May and the month of May will see the temperature going higher and even experience high forties toward the end of the month.”

The temperature is predicted to touch even 49 degree Celsius by the end of May, but the sea breeze is expected to cool down the land.

Otherwise, the Sultanate has been forecast to have mainly clear skies over most of the Sultanate with advection of medium and high clouds and chances of clouds development and isolated rain over Al-Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas during afternoon, Chances of late night to early morning low-level clouds over south Al-Sharqiya, AL-Wusta and Dhofar governorates.