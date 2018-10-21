Mercury levels to dip further; rains likely in some wilayats

Muscat, Oct 21 – The temperature will come down by two to three degrees in the coming period, the Met Office has said. The winter season begins in December in Oman, as per astronomical calculations. However, winter troughs indicate that “winter is approaching”, said the Met Office. It said this period of the year is called the “second transition period” between summer and winter seasons. The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) has forecast more rains and thundershowers accompanied by hail over the Hajar mountains and adjoining areas in the coming days. “Another trough is expected by the beginning of next month, which will bring more rains,” the Met Office said. PACA has urged people to keep away from overflowing wadis and rough seas. “Exercise caution and follow weather updates.” “Enjoy the rains, but be careful and keep away from wadis. We will have sufficient time to enjoy when the wadi levels go down,” said Rashid al Jabri of PACA.

Mai al Abria