Mercury crosses 40 degrees Celsius

MUSCAT, APRIL 22 – Summer has picked up in Oman with temperatures crossing 40 degrees Celsius in the wilayats of Al Amerat, Suwaiq and Rustaq on Monday. However, reports from Oman Met Office indicates that the temperature is expected to dip 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in the coming three days. The drop in temperature is expected because of the relatively cold air mass from the north of the Arabian Peninsula coming towards the northern part of Oman along with the north westerly winds.

“The temperature on these three days will be cooler compared to the current weather condition,” said the weather forecaster at Oman Met Office.

With regard to experiencing cooler weather until May, the weatherman said, “It has happened in the past too.”To another question whether this summer will be longer, he told the Observer: “That would require further study in addition to forecast data. But we are approaching May and will see the temperature going higher and even experience further rise towards the end of this month.” The temperature is predicted to touch even 49 degrees Celsius by the end of May, but the sea breeze is expected to cool down the land.

