Mercury crosses 40 degree Celsius

Muscat: Summer picked up in Oman with temperature crossing 40 degree Celsius in the wilayats of Amerat, Suwaiq and Rustaq on Monday. However, reports from Oman Met Office indicates that the temperature is expected to dip 4 to 5 degree Celsius in the coming three days.

The drop in temperature is expected because of the relatively cold air mass from the north of the Arabian Peninsula coming toward the northern part of Oman along with the north westerly wind. “The temperature on these three days will be cooler compared to the current weather condition,” said the weather forecaster at Oman Met Office.

With regard to experiencing cooler weather until May, the weatherman said, “It has happened in the past too.” To another question that whether in this summer will be longer, he told Observer, “That would require further study in addition to forecast data. But we are approaching May and will see the temperature going higher and even experience further rise towards the end of the month.”

The temperature is predicted to touch even 49 degree Celsius by the end of May, but the sea breeze is expected to cool down the land. Otherwise, the Sultanate has been forecast to have mainly clear skies over most parts with advection of medium and high clouds and chances of clouds development and isolated rain over Al Hajar Mountains and adjoining areas during afternoon. There are also chances of late night to early morning low level clouds over south Al Sharqiya, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.