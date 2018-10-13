Melt-in-your-mouth Malabari mutton fry

Today’s dish is very close to my heart. Growing up in India, I’ve seen different ways of how the mutton fry is made. What I did is modified the dish to elevate not only its presentation but the flavour as well. What you have here is a dish influenced by Kerala and Madurai techniques of cooking and the modification makes it suit many different taste preferences.

This is a very simple dish. When choosing your lamb, go for the tender ones. Make sure to follow the measurement of spices as stated on the recipe to get the full flavour.

The trick about this dish is to boil it until it becomes very tender and you get that melt-in-your mouth consistency. Let the water and the meat do its magic during the boiling process. When it’s time to temper the meat, you don’t need to add anymore spices cause it has already been absorbed during the boiling process.

Fine tune it at the finish by adding a few sprays of lime juice. Some people, when they cook this dish, they prepare to put cold coconut oil on top of it. This is also a good idea cause in a way, the coconut oil glazes the meat making it even more delicious. It also balances the taste and brings out the full flavour of the meat. I hope you enjoy this week’s recipe.

Ingredients

250 g boiled lamb

100 g shallots julienned

1 pc tomato julienned

2 cloves Cinnamon, cardamom

10 g fresh ginger julienned

10 g fresh garlic minced

2 pcs green chilli slitted

100ml fresh coconut milk

Curry leaves

30 g chilli powder

30 g coriander powder

15 g Jeera powder

10 g turmeric powder

Salt to taste

30 ml coconut oil

METHOD

Heat the coconut oil in a pan. Add all the spices and let it crackle. Add the shallots and then cook until golden brown. Add the minced garlic, ginger, green chilli and the curry leaves. Stir for a while.

Add all the dry spices. Cook until the raw flavour goes then add the tomatoes. Cook the lamb with the stock. Let it gently simmer for 5 minutes and finish with fresh coconut milk.