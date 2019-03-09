Mega quiz contest for Indian school students in April

MUSCAT, MARCH 9 – A first-of-its kind quizzing contest is all set to test the intelligence of students of Indian schools all across the Sultanate. To be held in April, the Inter School Mega Quiz Contest — ISQuiz — is being organised by Indian School Darsait under the aegis of the Board of Directors, Indian Schools in Oman. According to the organisers, the competition offers a unique quizzing experience to students when they stand against their peers in this battle of brains. The competition will be in three stages and open to students of all Indian schools.

“The Indian Schools in Oman are constantly striving to better the educational system through diverse activities that promote the joy of learning”, said Dr Baby Sam Saamuel, Chairman, Indian schools in Oman.The competition provides a platform for students to pit their knowledge against the best and bring pride to their respective institutions, he said. “It will add fun, a gamification element to learning, while also providing our children across the Sultanate with a platform to enhance, display and apply their learning in a different format”, added Dr Saamuel. The competition will also provide an enriching learning experience to the audience too as it provides sufficient possibilities of learning and exploration of new ideas and facts.

Vinay Mudaliar, renowned quizzer from Bengaluru, India who will be the Quiz Master for the Mega Prelims as well as the Grand Finale.

Addressing a press conference, Jaikish Pavithran, President, School Management Committee said that the initial preparations are in full swing.

“Indian School Darsait is fortunate to have received the opportunity to host this maiden quizzing event powered by Noor Gazal. We hope to put up a fabulous show”, he said. According to Dr Sridevi P Thashnath, Principal, ISD, the preliminary round 1 will be conducted on April 5 followed by preliminary round 2 on April 6 at the respective schools.

Giving details, she said the competition will be in two categories: Junior (Classes V to VIII) and Senior (Classes IX to XII). There will be two online Preliminary Rounds conducted at the school level. The Preliminary Round 1 will be conducted on April 5 followed by Preliminary Round 2 on April 6 at the respective schools.’

Top three teams of each participating schools will qualify for the Mega Prelims to be conducted on April 11, at Indian School Darsait Senior School Auditorium from 9 am to 1 pm In the Grand Finale to be held on April 12 from 6 pm to 9 pm at City Amphitheatre, Qurum, top eight teams in each categories will battle it out for the Championship Trophy as well as for the many alluring prizes that await the winners.The registration for the contest will be open until March 21 through the link provided on the ISD’s school website.

Saleem Parakkott, Managing Director of Noor Gazal, said, “The competition helps to build up professional consciousness and provide good profiles for the contestants. We want to inspire students. Knowledge and academic excellence is a vital factor, which would help them to take the right step when they move out of school for a rewarding tomorrow.”

This Inter School Mega Quiz will also witness the introduction of an in-house quiz contest for the Sub- Junior Category (Classes 1 to 4) to tap their quizzing potential.

