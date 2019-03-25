Mega affordable residential complex for citizens unveiled

Muscat: In the presence of Sheikh Saif al-Shabibi, Minister of Housing, the Hai al Naseem complex was launched as part of the at the Sorouh Integrated Residential Neighborhood Project at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) on Monday.

Built in partnership between government and the private sector, the Hai al Naseem complex will be developed in Barka near the Wali office on a plot spread over 355,000 sqm.

Aimed at developing a decent and modern lifestyle for Omani citizens, besides over 1,000 housing units, the project will include ample green areas, cultural centres, mosques, health and commercial centres, public parks and open sports fields.

The project will be the first of its kind developed in cooperation between the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) and the Ministry of Housing, represented by the Directorate General for Real Estate Development.