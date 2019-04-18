Meetings of Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee conclude

Muscat: The annual regular meeting of the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee was concluded at Al Shafaq Club of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) on Thursday and lasted for six days.

The Omani sides was headed by Brigadier General Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi, SAF Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning whilst the Iranian sides was led by Brigadier General Dr Qadeer Nizami, Deputy Chief of Iranian Armed Forces for International Affairs.

During the visit, the Iranian delegation met with senior officials at the Ministry of Defence, Foreign Ministry, State Council and Majlis A’Shura. On the sidelines of the Omani-Iranian Military Friendship Joint Committee’s meeting, (Search and Rescue) Naval Drill was conducted between the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) and the Iranian Naval Forces at the territorial waters of the Sea of Oman, with support of aircrafts of the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and the Royal Oman Police (ROP). –ROP