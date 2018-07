Muscat: The Ministry of Finance, the Supreme Council for Planning (SCP) and Government Communication Center, organised a session at the

Ministry of Finance’s headquarters on financial and economic brainstorming.

During the session, the financial and economic experts, academics and representatives of media means and civil society organisations shared views and opinions on the economic and financial conditions of the Sultanate in light of the global changes.

The session was attended by Darwish bin Ismaeel al Balushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs, Deputy Chairman of the Financial Affairs and Energy Resources Council (FAERC), Dr Ali bin Masoud

al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, SCP Deputy Chairman and a number of relevant public officials.

The participants reviewed the latest financial and economic indices of the Sultanate, the future forecasts and the possible scenarios to keep pace with the local and international economic developments.

It should be noted that the previous economic and financial brainstorming session focused on a number of issues, such as the broad lines of the state’s budget and the government financial measures in light of the current economic developments. — ONA

Related